Does Daphne Bridgerton have a new lover?

Comedian on Saturday Night Live and ex-fiancé to Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, appears to have confirmed rumours he is dating Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor.

During a Zoom Q & A with students at the Marquette University last Sunday night, Pete was asked if he has a celebrity crush. He smiled and responded “I’m with my celebrity crush.”

Last month, Davidson, 27, was spotted spending time in Manchester, where Phoebe , 25, has been living with her mother during the Covid 19 pandemic. In February Phoebe was also spotted taking a trip around Brooklyn, where the SNL cast member lives. Then on March 25, Entertainment Tonight reported the pair were allegedly seen holding hands together in the U.K.

It is reported that representatives for Davidson and Dynevor were contacted by People magazine about the rumor but have declined to confirm the romance.

Bridgerton has now been confirmed as renewed by Netflix for four seasons.

Image: Instagram @phoebedynevor