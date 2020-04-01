If you want to be in a music video with Queen legend Brian May, here’s your chance!

May is teaming up with all-girl British rock band Kings Daughters to release a new video which will feature self-isolating fans around the world.

The guitarist co-wrote and produced the group’s debut single Get Up which will be released on April 15th and 10% of each purchase will go to mental health charity Mind.

The song also comes with a dance routine which you can learn, film and submit, and you could feature in the video. More details are on the band’s website.

Get Up is available for pre-order from today.