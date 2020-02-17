Blizzards frontman Bressie has described the death of Caroline Flack as a “symbolic moment” and pleaded with people not to forget about her death in “two or three days”.

Love Island will be back on our screens tonight with a special tribute to Caroline Flack, who passed away yesterday.

A petition calling for an investigation into the role social media and the press may have played in her death has passed 200,000 signatures.

Bressie says a tragedy like this was bound to happen.

“I think this is a symbolic moment, I think this has been coming.

This is not going to stop unless we do something about it.

“I also think what we can’t let happen here, which often happens when things like this happens, even in politics, something bad happens and two or three days later, the press is talking about something else.

“We cannot let that happen here, this is going to continue to happen,” he added.

Caroline Flack. Picture: PA