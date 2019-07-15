Niall Breslin today announced the launch of his new podcast series, ‘Where is my Mind?’.

The six episodes will “guide listeners on how to navigate the manic, always-on and head-melting world they find themselves in today.”

The podcast will discuss a variety of coping techniques such as mindfulness practice and meditation in an attempt to help people deal with the “impact of today’s society”.

Mental health activist Bressie said: “We all share a lot of the same issues and insecurities and to ask are there practical things we can all do to lessen the impact of the lightning-fast, high-pressure world on our ability to be able to sleep soundly at night?

“For me, the podcast platform is the most intimate way to explore this context in more detail and perhaps support people in the internal and external difficulties they will inevitably face in this life.”

Available from today the first episode will discuss how individuals “end up zoning out and living on autopilot” while also looking at various ways to overcome this habit.

Other episodes within the podcast series will discuss various topics helping to create a healthier mind space when dealing with various issues such as distraction, chaos in today’s modern world, communication and perspective.

The Where is my Mind? podcast series will be released weekly on Mondays and is available on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all other channels.