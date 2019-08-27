Brendan Grace's family honours one of his final wishes with addition to Shannon ‘Wall of Fame’

The family of the late and much-loved comedian Brendan Grace has today honoured one of his last wishes by having his photo installed in the Shannon Airport ‘Wall of Fame’.

Mr Grace’s wife Eileen, daughter Amanda, son-in-law Frank, and grandson James (11) were on hand to unveil the photo in the Shannon Airport gallery as they completed one of Grace’s last wishes ahead of his passing in July.

The 4ft x 4ft photo joins the airport ‘Wall of Fame’, which now comprises over 80 photos of some of the world’s most famous personalities from stage and screen, as well as politicians and kings and queens from around the world who visited the airport across the last eight decades. The ‘Wall of Fame’, which includes every US president since John F Kennedy, was installed in 2015 in the airport departures lounge.

The late comedian and his wife Eileen had been planning his addition to the gallery from as far back as early this year but his deteriorating health prevented it coming to fruition at the time.

Brendan’s daughter Amanda, grandson James Gillespie (11), and wife Eileen at The Wall of Fame at Shannon Airport today. Pic Arthur Ellis

Ms Grace said: “Brendan loved Shannon Airport. He travelled through here for five decades over and back to the US, in particular, but also the UK and Europe. He just loved the convenience and warmth of it. It was, in fact, one of the reasons that got us to come and live in Killaloe.

“He was really delighted then when Shannon Group suggested that we have a photo of him installed in their Wall of Fame. It’s a lovely exhibition, with so many famous people having come through. It just conjures up so many memories for people and I expect the same will happen with Brendan’s photo.

It was just such a source of pride for him that he was going to be included among all those famous faces.

She added: “We met with the airport people about it in the spring and his health wasn’t great then so we hoped things would get better, but it was not to be. It was one of the things he wanted to do and we are delighted today that we have finished the task but so sad that he wasn’t here with us.”