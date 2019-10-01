By Anna O’Donoghue

The first part of the Brendan Grace documentary, Thanks for the Memories aired on RTÉ One last night and judging by the reaction, it tugged on the heartstrings of the entire nation.

Fans watched through their tears as the legendary comedian prepared to document his return to the stage of Dublin’s Olympia Theatre for a show with the Forget-Me-Nots – a community choir for those suffering with dementia.

It was while Grace was filming his comeback he received his devastating diagnosis, this is when the documentary took a different turn.

At the start of last night’s episode Grace introduced the programme with a heartbreaking piece to camera recorded days before his death.

“Hiya folks, this is Brendan Grace here,” he said.

Not as well as I usually am, but I set out to do a documentary, and I wanted to dedicate it to Alzheimer’s/dementia. And I’m glad we’re going ahead with it, even though I’m not well

“I’d like to be here when it’s over, but I want you to enjoy it very well. I had hoped to be in better condition doing it, but I don’t have to be in better condition – you have.

“And the title of it is, Thanks for the Memories. Love you all.”

The second episode of Brendan Grace – Thanks for the Memories airs on RTÉ One on Monday, October 7 at 9:35pm