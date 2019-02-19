Professional dancer Tristan MacManus has joined the judging panel on this year’s Dancing with the Stars Australia.

The Bray native rounds off the panel, which include Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood and Sharna Burgess.

Both MacManus and Burgess are members of the Dancing With The Stars US alumni, with the Irishman taking to the dance floor with the likes of Pamela Anderson and Gladys Knight over the years.

Tristan also joined the British edition of the show during its 12th series and boast partners such as Mrs Brown’s Boys actress, Jennifer Gibney and Jamila.

Before the dancer’s TV dance show days he performed in theatre productions throughout Ireland, most notably in the Cork City Opera House and The Gaiety Theatre, including Bryan Flynn’s production of Oliver! and Aladdin, among others.

MacManus is married to Australian actress Tahyna Tozzi and have a two-year-old daughter together named Echo.

Tozzi is due with their son in March.

Last night the show premiered on Australian’s television; watch him score contestant and Celebrity Big Brother UK winner, Courtney Act below.

