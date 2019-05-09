The children of the late Bobby Ryan, Michelle and Robert, will lead the Late Late Show line up this week,

Following the State’s longest-running murder trial, the pair will speak about their father and the sentencing of Patrick Quirke on tomorrow night’s programme.

Stefanie Preissner, the creator of the popular television series Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope, will be discussing her new book Can I Say No?.

She will speak about how we’ve lost the ability to say no and how we can go on to live happier, less stressful and more fulfilling lives.

Host Ryan Tubridy will also meet with six leaving cert students from around the country who are currently preparing for the exams with just a month to go until they begin.

The robot which is being used to teach medical students about the process of having a baby will also make an appearance on the programme.

Kodaline will be in the studio for a chat ahead of their Dublin shows later this month, and they’ll perform their hit single ‘Brother’, while there will also be music from SYML.