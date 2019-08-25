“Proud of each and every lump and bump, stretch mark and soft skin.”

That’s what Irish blogger Grace Mongey – who goes by the username facesbygrace23 on Instagram – has said in a series of stories on the social media service, ahead of her first workout after the birth of her second child, Hayden James, in May.

Baby Hayden is Mongey’s second child, after daughter Sienna was born in 2016, and the blogger posted “I’m so bloody proud of this body! It grew two humans! It fed two humans and it’s been here all my life!”

“It’s the only one I’ll ever have, and I’m so grateful for it,”

It’s the latest post about her pregnancy journey, which included posts throughout the gestation, as well as posting labour and childbirth stories in May.

