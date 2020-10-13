The director of a new documentary about K-Pop group Blackpink says she didn’t expect the members to open up about their time as trainees.

Youngsters in Korea hoping to make it as popstars join programmes which include hours of daily dance lessons, voice training and school work, alongside auditions.

Caroline Suh, whose film Blackpink: Light Up the Sky is out on Netflix on today (Wednesday), says she wasn’t sure the group would talk to her about that period in their lives.

K-Pop | Explained | Netflix How K-pop became one of the world’s most successful music industries. Posted by Netflix on Thursday, May 31, 2018

Netflix shared a teaser of the new documentary “How K-pop became one of the world’s most successful music industries.”

K-pop stars are loved, and even worshipped, around the world.

BTS fans, who are in their millions, call themselves the “Army” and once flooded a Korean restaurant with one-star Yelp reviews after its owner said another band was better.

Other hardcore K-pop fans also pool their money together to buy presents including billboard ads in Times Square for their idols in a practice based on the Korean word “jeogon,” which means “tribute to the king.”

