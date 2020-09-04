Director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Chadwick Boseman did not disclose his cancer struggle to the Black Panther cast and crew.

The Black Panther director has penned a lengthy essay statement on losing Chadwick, who died last Friday at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer.

In the essay, Ryan disclosed that he and those involved with making Black Panther were unaware of Chadwick’s illness, with he himself first discovering his battle with colon cancer when his death was confirmed.

The director writes “Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering.” The Black Panther director was filled with love for the actor’s work and showed gratitude for all he did. Just like the rest of the world, Coogler said he was surprised to learn about Boseman’s diagnosis.

“After his family released their statement, I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him,” the director penned, adding, “Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering.”

“He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was,” Coogler continued. “He was an epic firework display. I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days.”