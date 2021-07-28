By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: chuggswallis Instagram

Would you spend thousands of pounds on a suitcase? Well if you wouldn’t, someone else will!

It’s not just any suitcase though, it’s white, has the name Chuggs printed on it in pink – and oh yeah, it was on Love Island this year.

Ex-Islander, Chuggs Wallis is selling off the reality tv merch on eBay, which has already a bid for £6,100.

The proceeds are not going into his own back pocket however, the money will go towards a charity chosen by the reality series contestant.

Chuggs says “100% of proceeds will go straight to The Galapagos Conservation Trust, the official charity partner of my brand Booby Buckets.”

The highest bidder will be happy to know that Chuggs is throwing in a hat too!

“I will also throw in a hat of the winner’s choice! The case has travel marks on it but think of the Galapagos.”

Chuggs was dumped from the Island as new girl Rachel picked Amble’s Brad instead.