Homecoming: The Live Album features 40 tracks of Beyoncé’s greatest hits, performed by B at Coachella 2017.

Love On Top, Crazy In Love, Formation, Drunk In Love and If I Were A Boy, to name a few.

The Netflix collab presents an intimate look at her historic 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities.

Interspersed with candid footage and interviews detailing the preparation and powerful intent behind her vision, Homecoming gives a peek into the process it took to conceptualize and execute a performance of that magnitude that became a cultural movement.

“When I decided to do Coachella, instead of me pulling out my flower crown, it was more important for me that I brought our culture to Coachella,” the star said.

As the first black woman to headline Coachella, Homecoming recognizes the African American visionaries who inspired Beyoncé.

Shot over eight months, the film follows the global entertainer as she returns to the stage after the birth of her twins.

Four months of band rehearsals followed by four months of dance rehearsals with over 150 musicians, dancers, and other creatives, — all of whom were hand-picked by the artist herself.

It also features unseen footage of Bey and Jay’s twins Rumi and Sir along with rehearsal footage of their oldest child, Blue Ivy – who is clearly following in her mother’s footsteps.

The 7-year-old is featured singing Lift Every Voice and Sing on the album.

The film’s worldwide release comes a year since the Coachella performance which was affectionately nicknamed by fans as Beychella.