Bernie Ecclestone has become a father for the fourth time aged eighty-nine.

The former Formula One boss and wife Fabiana Flosi have welcomed a boy named Ace.

Bernie told Swiss German news organisation Blick that he’s very proud of his newborn son, while Fabiana revealed the birth only took twenty-five minutes.

Bernie is already a dad to daughters Deborah, 65; Tamara, 35; and Petra, 31.

