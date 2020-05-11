Ben Stiller’s father Jerry Stiller has passed away at the age of 92.

Ben confirmed the sad news on Twitter.

I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

The Seinfeld star passed away aged 92 of natural causes.

The Brooklyn native also appeared alongside his A-lister son in films such as Zoolander and Zoolander 2, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit and The Heartbreak Kid.