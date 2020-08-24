Jungle Book song The Bare Necessities has topped a poll of the most uplifting Disney songs.

The tune, from the 1967 animated classic received 40 percent of the vote on RadioTimes.com ahead of joint runners-up You’ve Got A Friend In Me from Toy Story and Hakuna Matata from The Lion King.

The Bare Necessities was written by Terry Gilkyson and sung by Phil Harris as Baloo and Bruce Reitherman as Mowgli.

Written and performed by Randy Newman, You’ve Got A Friend In Me has been used in each of the Toy Story movies, starting with the original in 1995.

Hakuna Matata is one of the best-known songs from The Lion King and appears in both the 1994 original and 2019 re-make.