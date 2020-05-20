Eighties pop group Bananarama will release a memoir later this year, promising to tell fans all about “the highs and lows of fame”.

The book is called Really Saying Something – named after the band’s 1982 hit song of the same name – and will be released on October 29th.

Founding members Sarah Dallin and Keren Woodward say they “could never have imagined the extraordinary life we had…It’s been and continues to be an amazing adventure from school choir to Glastonbury and everything in between. Enjoy the ride!”

Exciting news!! We're thrilled to finally reveal that our memoir with @PenguinUKBooks will be out 29.10.20!📚 #ReallySayingSomething by Sara and Keren charts the story of Bananarama as well as their life-long friendship.

Formed in 1981, Bananarama were originally a trio, including Irish singer Siobhan Fahey who left in 1988 to form Shakespears Sister. She briefly rejoined for a spell between 2017 and 2018.

The band’s biggest hits include Cruel Summer, Robert de Niro’s Waiting and a cover of the 1960’s song Venus.