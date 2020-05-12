If you’re a Back To The Future fan, then this is pretty special.

Cast and crew from the classic movie trilogy – including Michael J Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Leah Thompson – have come together for a video chat with actor Josh Gad for his YouTube series Reunited Apart.

Over the course of the near 30-minute video, the actors share stories from behind the scenes and Gad even managed to spring a surprise on the main cast members by introducing surprise guests Robert Zemeckis (director) and Bob Gale (writer) among others.

Take a look.

Presenter Josh Gad is known for providing the voice of Olaf in the Frozen movie series as well as a host of other voice and live action roles. Previously in his ‘Reunited Apart’ series, he assembled cast members of another eighties classic – The Goonies.

Viewers are asked to donate to Project Hope – a US-based international healthcare charity.