Sprinter Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his baby daughter.

Bolt’s partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to their first child in May – and it looks as if she’ll be following in her father’s footsteps.

The couple have decided to call her Olympia Lightning Bolt.

I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️🎉🎊💫 pic.twitter.com/FhlwdaF2Zx — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness congratulated Bolt and Bennett at the time on the arrival of their baby girl.

Bennett has been in a relationship with the Jamaican former sprinter for several years.