Sprinter Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his baby daughter.

Bolt’s partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to their first child in May – and it looks as if she’ll be following in her father’s footsteps.

The couple have decided to call her Olympia Lightning Bolt.


Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness congratulated Bolt and Bennett at the time on the arrival of their baby girl.

Bennett has been in a relationship with the Jamaican former sprinter for several years.

