A series of photos from the set of the Avatar sequels has been posted online.

Cast members Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis are all smiles as they pose partially submerged in a water tank while in another pic, director James Cameron gives the orders while perched on rigging above the water.

From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo! Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels. pic.twitter.com/NSfqoZ6jXJ — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 13, 2020

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture. Fun fact: That layer of white on the water’s surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater. pic.twitter.com/dOBwS6qOXF — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 6, 2020

Filming for the movies was suspeneded just before production was scheduled to switch to New Zealand, and Cameron says he hopes they can resume again soon.

Four Avatar sequels are planned, with the first set for release in December 2021 – a year later that its original release date. Further films will follow in 2023, 2025 and 2027.