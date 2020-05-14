A series of photos from the set of the Avatar sequels has been posted online.

Cast members Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis are all smiles as they pose partially submerged in a water tank while in another pic, director James Cameron gives the orders while perched on rigging above the water.


Filming for the movies was suspeneded just before production was scheduled to switch to New Zealand, and Cameron says he hopes they can resume again soon.

Four Avatar sequels are planned, with the first set for release in December 2021 – a year later that its original release date. Further films will follow in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

