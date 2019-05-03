Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher is expected to testify in the trial of Michael Gargiulo, accused of killing three women and attempting to kill a fourth between 2001 and 2008.

He is accused of murdering his alleged first victim, 18-year-old Tricia Pacaccio, who was found with 47 stab wounds on her doorstep in Illinois, Chicago in 1993.

Garguilo then moved to Los Angeles, where he allegedly stabbed Kutcher’s then girlfriend Ashely Ellerin 47 times in her home in the Hollywood Hills.

Kutcher said in his statement that he tried to call Ellerin but she didn’t answer, so he headed to her house as they had arranged to go to a post-Grammy award party but again, there was no answer.

He said he looked through the window and saw what he believed were red wine stains on the carpet and left. The wine stains were found to be Ellerin’s blood and her body was discovered the next day.

Gargiulo is also on trial for the murder and attempted murder of two other women.

In 2005, he allegedly murdered his neighbour Maria Bruno by stabbing her 17 times in her home in El Monte.

Later, in 2008, he allegedly attempted to murder his neighbour Michelle Murphy at her Santa Monica home, but she fought off the attack. His trial began yesterday.

E! News reports that after this trial, Garguilo will be sent to Illnois to face murder charges for Tricia Pacaccio.