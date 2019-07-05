Rapper ASAP Rocky has been detained by Swedish authorities for two weeks, in an investigation into an alleged assault.

He was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the incident in Stockholm last weekend.

The rapper was due to headline the main stage at the Longitude Festival in Dublin tonight, with that performance now in doubt.

It is also being headlined by Stormzy and Cardi B, with the likes of Wild Youth and Anne Marie also performing across the weekend.

Thousands will attend the festival over the next three days, with the gates open from 1.30pm.