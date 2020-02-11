Ariana Grande is o the search for her next muse after a couple of months as a single woman.

The ‘Thank You Next’ singer was spotted smooching with a mystery guy at a bar on the outskirts of Los Angeles recently.

TMZ reports the star arrived at Bar Louie in Northridge at around 1am and stayed for around 30 minutes and was spotted chilling with an unknown guy whilst her friends drank.

The American website reports the only hiccup in the night was when the DJ played one of Ariana’s own songs, which the star kindly asked to turn off.

Ariana has been linked to Social House member Mikey Foster recently however by the looks of the most recent photos of the star, that romance seems to be no more.

Ariana Grande Kisses Unknown Dude at Bar in San Fernando Valley https://t.co/TiK7AtLHP9 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 11, 2020