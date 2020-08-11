Applications are now open for children to take part in this year’s Late Late Tow Show.

People are asked to apply online and upload a video of themselves doing what they do best.

It is still not clear how the format of the show will be changed due to Covid-19.

Producers of the big-budget extravaganza, which is usually one of the most-watched TV shows of the year, are calling on any youngsters interested in applying to get in touch from today.

This year’s show will air on November 27 and anyone interested should contact www.rte.ie/latelate