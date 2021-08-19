Photo: Marvel Studios Instagram

By Cillian Doyle.

Anthony Mackie will star as Captain America as the actor has ‘closed a deal’ for a fourth installment of the Captain America movies in the MCU.

Mackie first appeared in the franchise in Marvel Studios’ 2014 ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

The actor portrayed the character, Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon and recently reprised the role again in the 2021 Disney+ series ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’.

According to a report by Deadline, sources say Mackie will carry the shield again in a fourth Captain America film, with the title of the film undecided.

The website also reports that the film is being scripted by ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman.

