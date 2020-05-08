Anthony Hopkins has become the latest star to take on Drake’s Toosie Slide challenge.

The Oscar-winning actor, 82, is perhaps best known for his chilling turn as psychopathic cannibal Hannibal Lecter in Silence Of The Lambs but showed his softer side in a video shared on Twitter.

Hopkins danced along to Canadian superstar Drake’s viral Toosie Slide challenge, which involves dancers moving their right foot forward before sliding left.

In the clip, which contains a swear word in Drake’s lyrics, he then challenged his fellow Hollywood stars Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to take part, before doing another jig.

“I couldn’t even skip when I was a kid,” the Welsh actor laughed, before jumping into a boxing stance and playfully inviting Rocky star Stallone to a fight.

With a thumbs up for the camera, Sir Anthony added a nod to Schwarzenegger’s famous line from Terminator, saying “Arnold, I’ll be back”.

Check out his moves below!