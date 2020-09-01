Ant & Dec say they’re being tested for Covid-19 every four days so they don’t have to practice social distancing while presenting Britain’s Got Talent.

The duo appeared on ITV’s This Morning and told Holly and Phil their households are connected, forming a “cohort” so they can work at close quarters.

Wondering why Ant & Dec can sit together on the #ThisMorning sofa? They’ve been telling us all about their ‘cohort’. Watch the show ➡️https://t.co/RrKzNQupK8 pic.twitter.com/hcCpr7fPVe — This Morning (@thismorning) September 1, 2020

Ant and Dec will return to our screens again on Saturday to host the semi-finals of BGT.