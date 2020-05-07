Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis will read The Hobbit from start to finish tomorrow, and you can watch it online.

The actor who played Gollum in The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit film series will begin at 10am tomorrow morning and read through to the end – an expected ten to twelve hours later.

It’s in a bid to raise funds for British healthcare charities and Best Beginnings which supports babies, pregnant families and new parents.

Serkis became famous for his motion capture acting upon the release of Peter Jackson’s epic The Lord of the Rings trilogy in the early noughties. He later played the part of King Kong which Jackson also directed in 2005.

Gollum returned in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey in 2012, hitting Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) with some riddles before dropping The One Ring!

Serkis is asking fans to donate via the GoFundMe campaign.