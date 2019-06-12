From tonight, we’ll have not one but two Irish ladies in the Love Island villa.

28-year-old Maura Higgins from Ballymahon, Longford will her make her entrance along with eyelash technician Elsa Pazar from Essex.

Viewers got their first glimpse of new Islanders at the end of last night’s episode in a quick promo clip where Maura announced: “When I walk into that villa, the boys aren’t going to know what’s hit them.”

So far we know that she works as a model and Monster ‘grid girl’ and a little scan through her Instagram tell us that she donned a pink bob wig for Coachella and rubbed shoulders with Ariana Grande at last year’s VMAs.

But here’s what she said in a little chat before entering the villa.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m outgoing and I really am looking to find love. I’m a relationship type of girl. I hate being single. I was in a nine-year relationship that finished a few years ago. Then I was with another guy, we broke up last year sometime, then we got back together but the trust was gone and it’s not going to come back. It ended quite recently. As the trust is just gone, for me, there is no going back.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

My worst would be that I talk over people… a lot! I even notice myself doing it. I’m not a good cook. I’m also quite critical of myself. But I would say I’m a really good girlfriend, I’m very honest and I’m caring.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

I’d say a seven? I’d say my eyes are my best feature, only because that’s the compliment I get the most!

What’s your idea of the perfect guy?

I would go for personality more than anything. I would definitely look for someone who is really honest and a very confident guy, but not arrogant and definitely someone who makes me laugh. They have to have banter, without a doubt.

Who is your celebrity crush? Chris Hemsworth! I love him.

What song sums up your love life?

I’d probably say Bryan Adams ‘I’m Ready’. I love that song, I want it played at my wedding, whenever I get married… if I get married!

How do you tend to meet dates?

I’ve never been on a dating app. I haven’t really been single much but I would probably meet someone on a night out. I don’t really meet people over social media. I’ve had people slides in to my DMs but I just ignore it!

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

If there was zero conversation or if I felt awkward. I like someone to chat and have the craic and have some banter and something about them. I would hate it if someone was just really quiet and making me do all the talking.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a guy?

Arrogance and someone who acts different around their friends. I can’t bear that!

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

I’d go extreme. It can obviously be hard because you could be really close with one of the girls but you’re in there to find love at the end of the day.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye?

Have you ever cheated/been cheated on? If I’m in a relationship with someone, I’m loyal. That’s it. I’ve never cheated. I’ve been cheated on. I will trust someone until they do something wrong to me, I’m very much like that.

What’s your definition of girl code?

I think if you’ve put a label on something, boyfriend and girlfriend, then you just don’t go there. If there is a girl and a guy in there and they’ve put a label on it, I would never go there and I would hope that no one would do it to me.

What’s your claim to fame?

Through my modelling work, I’ve worked with athletes and people who’ve been in the public eye. I did a visual shoot for Liam Payne as well.