Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll have shared some lovely news on social media that they’re expecting their third child together.

Huberman took to Instagram to break the news with a quirky photo of a bun in the oven.

“Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven.

“We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over half way cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet.

“Only prob is between the PE teacher and the painter and the gardener and the baker during lockdown I might not be entiiiiiiiiiirely sure who the Dad is.

The couple have been married since 2010 and already share children Sadie (7) and Billy (5).