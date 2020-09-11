Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll have shared some lovely news on social media that they’re expecting their third child together.
Huberman took to Instagram to break the news with a quirky photo of a bun in the oven.
View this post on Instagram
There’s a bun in the oven 👍🏻 Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven 💕 We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over half way cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet. Only prob is between the PE teacher and the painter and the gardener and the baker during lockdown I might not be entiiiiiiiiiirely sure who the Dad is 😬🤷♀️ Was starting to get looks from people as I was leaving the shops with a mask on and what looked like merch stuffed up my top on the rob 👀😷🤰
“Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven.
“We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over half way cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet.
“Only prob is between the PE teacher and the painter and the gardener and the baker during lockdown I might not be entiiiiiiiiiirely sure who the Dad is.
The couple have been married since 2010 and already share children Sadie (7) and Billy (5).Amy Huberman, Brian O'Driscoll, Entertainment With Netflix, Irish showbiz, showbiz