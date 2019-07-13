Love Islander Amy Hart has praised the show’s duty of care after she quit the show for the sake of her mental health.

Speaking to The Sun, the former air hostess said watching her ex Curtis get to know Longford native Maura Higgins would have been “self-sabotage”.

“I chose my mental health over the reality show,” she said.

“I was in a very horrible place over the last week, to be told that the gloves were off with Maura and I had to ‘brace myself’, like a storm. I knew I had to leave when I did”

She talked about how the producers “stood over” her to ensure she ate after noticing she had lost some weight.

Adding that she also paid regular visits to the show’s psychiatrist during her break-up with Curtis and will continue to use the service in the coming months.

“I used to suffer from anxiety travelling around the world as an 18-year-old,” she said.

“I used to be a bit scared of therapy and since going in the villa I love it

“They gave me tools to deal with it. They were on call for 24 hours.”

Love Island’s duty of care, which had been ramped up after the tragic deaths of former Islanders Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.