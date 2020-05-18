American Idol’s series 18 winner was announced last night after a “lockdown finale”.

Just Sam – real name Samantha Diaz – celebrated in isolation after host Ryan Seacrest delivered the news from his home.

It was a weird end to the latest season of the long-running show which has suffered a dip in mainstream interest in recent years, despite launching the careers of some of the most successful American pop acts since its debut in 2002.

And it got us thinking; of the stars that began their careers on Idol, who is actually the biggest, in terms of sales?

So, here’s the top ten of the best selling American Idol contestants (singles and digital track downloads, post-Idol career). Most of these artists became household names around the world, while the fame enjoyed by others was mainly confined North America.

1: Kelly Clarkson – series 1 winner (35,173,000)

2 – Carrie Underwood – series 4 winner (31,029,000)

3 – Chris Daughtry – 4th in season 5 (13,720,000)

4 – Jordin Sparks – series 6 winner (10,585,000)

5 – Phillip Phillips – series 11 winner (7,472,000)

6 – Adam Lambert – series 8 runner-up (5,235,000)

7 – David Cook – series 7 winner (4,571,000)

8 – Kellie Pickler – 6th in series 5 (4,189,000)

9 – David Archuleta – series 7 runner-up (3,497,000)

10 – Kris Allen – series 8 winner (3,317,000)