An American comedian has been going viral after posting his reaction to hurling on social media.

Josh Pray uploaded a video to Facebook to give his thoughts about the sport after being told about it by one of his followers.

Josh – who has over one million followers on the site – said he was gobsmacked by the game after watching videos about the rules as well as highlights.

He also apologised to “every Irish person” for stereotyping us.

“All I thought was that you throw a few back, drink a little bit, have the reddest of red hair and talk with the dobest accent.”

He then asked a very valid question about why we, as a country, has not sued Harry Potter for taking our game and putting it on brooms.

“Hurling has to be the most difficult and eye hurting sport I have ever witnessed,” he said.

“Everything about hurling seems like it hurts.”

The 3:11-minute video is a must-watch, especially the part where he says he’d rather sleep on a bed of nails than be picked to play in goals for a match.