Amber Heard’s cross-examination continues for the third day in her former husband, Johnny Depp’s defamation case against The Sun newspaper.

Counsel for Mr Depp, Eleanor Laws began by asking Ms Heard about the alleged incident in Australia in March 2015, which Ms Heard has described as a “three-day hostage situation”.

Ms Laws put it to the actress that she “worked yourself into a rage, screaming at him” and threw a glass bottle.

Ms Heard said: “No, I got angry at times but not into a rage that would cause me to throw anything at him.”

Mr Justice Nicol clarified her answer by repeating that she would sometimes get angry, and Ms Heard continued: “But not to the extent where I would throw anything at him offensively.”

Ms Laws said: “I’m going to suggest you threw a bottle at his head and it smashed the mirror behind him.”

Ms Heard said the majority of bottles were thrown downstairs, before giving a long answer in which she said Mr Depp had thrown “30 or so bottles” towards her “like grenades”.

Ms Laws put it to Ms Heard that Mr Depp’s finger was not severed as a result of his hand smashing against the wall, which the actress disagreed with.

The barrister then said: “This injury was you throwing a bottle in his direction, smashing it down and severing the tip of his finger with glass, wasn’t it?” Ms Heard replied: “No.”

Ms Laws referred to a photograph showing a mark on Mr Depp’s face and accused Ms Heard of stubbing a cigarette out on his cheek, which the actress denied, adding: “Johnny did that.”

Ms Laws said: “You did it, didn’t you?” To which Ms Heard replied: “No, Johnny did it right in front of me, he often did things like that.”

Ms Laws said: “According to you, Mr Depp sliced his finger off all on his own … and then carried on attacking you.”

Ms Heard said: “Yes, he did. I don’t think he meant to sever the finger but yes he did continue the attack.”

Ms Laws said: “This was a nasty incident in which you were extremely violent.” Ms Heard replied: “Absolutely not.”

Mr Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) for an article published in April, 2018 labelling him a ‘wife-beater’.

NGN are defending the article, claiming the accusations are true, basing their defence on Ms Heard’s testimony.

Ms Heard’s cross-examination is continuing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.