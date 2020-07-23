Amber Heard is due to finish giving evidence today in Johnny Depp’s High Court defamation case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence.

Ms Heard (34), has accused Mr Depp (57), of verbal and physical abuse throughout their relationship, forming the basis of The Sun’s defence of the article in which they labelled him a ‘wife-beater’.

Mr Depp, however, says he was not violent towards Ms Heard, claiming it was she who was violent to him.

During her evidence, which began on Monday, Ms Heard has claimed Mr Depp pushed Kate Moss down a flight of stairs, called the faeces found in the couple’s bed after her 30th birthday “absolutely disgusting” and denied having an affair with Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Today, Sasha Wass, counsel for The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers continued her re-examination of Ms Heard, asking the actor about text messages she sent to her mother about Mr Depp.

In the text messages, Ms Heard describes her ex-husband as “a madman”.

The message continued: “I feel like I’m on a very fast train that’s about to explode, but I don’t want to jump off and leave my love behind.

“So I stay on the train, even though I know it’s about to explode.”

Ms Heard explained that when Mr Depp was sober he was “generous [and] loving, he is a remarkable man when he is like that.

“I loved him and I didn’t want to lose that… the other side of him was a monster, but I always held out hope that he would get clean and sober.”

Ms Wass continued by asking about a night in March 2013, which Ms Heard described as the “first peaceful night” having locked Mr Depp out of the house.

Ms Heard told the court that she confided in her mother, Paige Heard, who died earlier this year, because she understands first hand, saying: “My father was violent to my mother growing up.”

Ms Heard continues to give evidence.