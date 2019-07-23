Amanda Knox and her fiancé are asking for donations to crowd-find their $10,000 wedding.

“Let’s face it, we don’t need any more stuff. What we do need is help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!” the couple wrote on their wedding website.

Whether you’re attending or not, all are welcome to donate to specific costs, or at a patron level

She goes on to say that, as a special treat, everyone who donates will receive a signed, limited edition copy of their joint book of love poems, The Cardio Tesseract.

Ms Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were initially convicted of the killing of Meredith Kercher in 2007.

After four years in prison, an appeals court acquitted them. However, in 2013, they were convicted again in absentia before being definitively acquitted for a second time in 2015 by Italy’s highest court.

The couple note on the website that their plans for a wedding were interrupted when Amanda was invited to return to Italy for the first time and speak at the Italy Innocence Project’s inaugural wrongful convictions event.

“With scant time to plan, and no financial backing, we had to spend our wedding funds on this challenging and important journey,” she and Robinson wrote.

It was well worth it. Amanda reached some hearts, and healed a bit of her own

“Now we’re asking for help so that we can shower our friends and family with love and celebration!”

Donors can choose from one of the three packages, from $500 or get specific and pay for items such as dinner or costumes.

According to their posting, for $500, when ‘Madonna’s ‘Lucky Star’ comes on, the couple will “shout you out on the dance floor” during the wedding and for $1,000 donors get a shout-out during a Beastie Boys’ ‘Intergalactic’.