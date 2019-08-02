The organisers of All Together Now have been forced to deny rumours this weekend’s festival has been cancelled.

Thousands of drivers are stuck in mammoth-long queues waiting to get into carparks at Curraghmore Estate in Waterford.

Some of those sharing updates of their wait on social media have compared the chaos to Fyre Festival.

One driver said they moved just 700 metres in two hours.

Niamh, who is waiting to get into the festival car park, says there has been no communication:

“There is literally no one. In the time that we’ve haven’t seen anyone that works for the festival or any Gardaí”

“The only information we’ve got is from locals who have come out of their houses and told us how far away it is”.

Meanwhile, the festival’s social media shows that organisers are “ready and waiting” for their guests to arrive.