Alicia Keys new autobiography, More Myself: A Journey is released today.

Alicia Augello-Cook Dean, known professionally as Alicia Keys, is an American musician, singer, composer, actress and pianist.

A classically-trained pianist, Keys was composing songs by age 12 and was signed at 15 years old by Columbia Records.

In her new biography, she details many behind the scenes moments from her career and her personal life.

It’s available to purchase online and as an audio book from today.

Alicia Keys is scheduled to perform in the 3 Arena on June 5th, there’s still no word on whether that date will go ahead.