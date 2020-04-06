Adele has been granted her request to keep legal proceedings surrounding her £140 million divorce private.

The ‘Hello’ singer has been married to charity boss Simon Konecki for 8 years and share 7-year-old son Angelo together.

According to The Sun, the couple hadn’t agreed upon a pre-nup surrounding the stars fortune and agree to have shared custody of Angelo.

Adele’s request for privacy was approved by the LA court meaning “financial, sales or other confidential business information” will not be available to the public.

“Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly. Adele and Simon clearly don’t want that”, a source told the publication.

“They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son. They are trying to work out their issues.”

Although remaining very private during their relationship, rumours swirled that the couple had different preferences regarding where they lived, London and LA, and decided to part ways.

Since the split, Adele has had a body transformation losing around 7 stone.

The ‘When We Were Young’ singer is set to release new music and an album later this year, after announcing it last year at her friend’s wedding.