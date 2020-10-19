Is this the comeback that we need in 2020?

Adele is set to make her first public appearance since the end of her world tour in 2017 as she graces the iconic SNL stage this week.

The UK artist took to social media to announce the news and the nerves that have come along with it.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!

“My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!

“I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGfpHYogAPE/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Adele’s appearance on the show will be a “full circle” moment as it almost to the day mark 12 years since her first appearance on SNL.

The musical guest to appear alongside the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ singer is H.E.R.

Back in August of this year Adele caused a bit of an internet storm after posting an image of her celebrating Notting Hill Carnival.

She posted a picture wearing a traditional African hairstyle while marking what would have been Notting Hill Carnival in London.

The superstar singer wore a Jamaican flag bikini & her hair in Bantu knots – small coiled buns typically associated with people of African descent.

The singer received a lot of backlash online for her choice in attire with some associating it with cultural appropriation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEh6gF5AwXh/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet