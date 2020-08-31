Adele had taken quite the break from social media, now one of her latest posts has caused quite a storm as she’s been accused of cultural appropriation.

She posted a picture wearing a traditional African hairstyle while marking what would have been Notting Hill Carnival in London over the weekend.

The superstar singer showed off her slimmer figure in a Jamaican flag bikini & also wore her hair in Bantu knots – small coiled buns typically associated with people of African descent.

It was captioned “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London.”

Tone deaf or totally innocent?