TikTok star Addison Rae has become close friends with KUWTK’s Kourtney and has revealed she would love to appear on the hit reality show.

“I would totally love to have them on the show, I think it would be hilarious.”

“I love Kourtney and Kris so much, and it would be really interesting to compare their relationship to ours.”

Rae, who rose to fame after becoming successful on social media platform TikTok also said she is open to other things.

“I don’t know, who knows what the future kind of holds,” Rae added, “I’m kind of just living life day by day and going through everything with a happy heart and humble mindset.

“It’s all been really exciting. A lot of stuff keeps continuing to be presented to me, which is super fun, and I think there’s plenty of opportunities and exciting things coming up.

“I feel like, I’m really not a person to say no to anything, at any time, ever. I can never say no to anybody, let alone something that I’m actually interested in doing.”