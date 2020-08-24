EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, has left his wife feeling devastated after breaking up with her.

The estranged wife of EastEnders star was stunned when he walked out, her friends say.

It’s been revealed Beverley was devastated when Adam, left the family home after 22 years together without warning.

One close friend said “Bev has kept a dignified silence for the sake of the children but this isn’t the amicable split that’s being portrayed.”

He reportedly moved out of his family home a year ago without consulting wife Beverly Sharp first.

A spokesman for the Ian Beale actor said (via The Sun): “Beverley and Adam separated in August last year and we ask that the family’s privacy is respected.”