“If I’m not back in 5 minutes…just wait longer”. Well, the wait may finally be over.

2019 has been the year of reboots, reruns and sequels and this is one that we’re not mad at to be honest.

Rumour has it that Jim Carrey’s cult classic Ace Ventura might be getting a third sequel withseveral studios reportedly interested.

Website WGTC is reporting Ace Ventura 3 is on the cards as long as the pet detective actor is up for it.

Speaking to the publication, Morgan Creek Entertainment, who produced the series, seemingly confirmed it.

“If Jim Carrey is in, we’re in.

“We’ll take him any way we can get him.

“This is a chance to honor the nostalgia of the original films, but also introduce a whole new audience to the franchise”.

The site also claimed that Jim Carrey is interested in reprising his role as the Pet Detective although in the past he has been reluctant to revisit his Ventura days.

Nothing is confirmed regarding Ace Ventura 3 but one can dream.

Ace Ventura: Pet Dectective was released in 1994, grossing over $107 million worldwide, according to IMDB.

After its huge success, the sequel Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls went into production and was released the following year.

Carrey is set to return to the big screen in 2020 in Sonic The Hedgehog.

For nostalgia, check out the trailer that was released for the original back in 1993.