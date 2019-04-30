A terminally-ill Kilkenny woman met with a hug and kiss by one of her idols from Take That

A terminally-ill woman who has been told by doctors she has only months to live was met with a hug and kiss by one of her idols from Take That who are playing two dates at the 3Arena.

Band member, Mark Owen, went out of his way to ensure he met Mum of two Tina Potts prior to Monday night’s sold-out concert.

Despite being bedridden in hospital for the past week, 40-year-old Tina, who has ovarian cancer, summoned the energy and with the approval of her medical team, saw her favourite band live in concert for one last time.

Ms Potts, has been given a 30% chance of living until Christmas as she is bravely fighting the silent female killer.

The Mum, who is now permanently confined to a wheelchair due to her crippling illness had bought standing tickets for the concerts prior to becoming so unwell but found out that the disability section in the 3Arena was full.

Cancer awareness advocate Vicky Phelan also rowed in calling on concert and venue management to help Ms Potts.

Thanks to her friend Laura Ryan, whom she met while standing in a queue to see them on RTÉ’s Late Late Show decades ago, her devastation about not being able to go turned to utter excitement as concert promoters MCD turned her standing tickets to wheelchair accessible following a successful Twitter campaign.

On Monday, the band made contact with Tina to say singer Mark wanted to meet with her.

A delighted Ms Ryan said:

I’ve never felt so accomplished about anything in my life to be honest. I’ve never in my life been happier for anyone than I was for Tina when she told me they were on the way to meet him

“I was standing in a queue (outside the 3Arena for 12 hours) waiting to got in when I got the call (to say she was meeting Mark) and I just cried my eyes out when I heard (the wonderful) news.”

Ms Potts’ cancer was diagnosed at a late stage due to suffering symptoms, which included fatigue, bloating, bowel changes and a build-up of fluid in her abdomen.

Tina, who has been urging women to get themselves checked out by medics for peace of mind, had been promising her now-husband for 13 years she would marry him. They tied the knot on Daffodil Day in March, after learning of her devastating diagnoses.

Following the concert, her husband Johnny Harris tweeted: “I just want to thank all of you who helped and tweeted the boys about my really sick wife. You’re hard work paid off. Not only did she get her tickets sorted but she met Mark!

“It was organised so quickly that we just made it to the meeting with a minute to spare. A huge thank you to Laura who made it all possible I can never repay what you’ve done – work will never be enough.”