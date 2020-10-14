Shawn Mendes has announced a documentary coming to Netflix next month.

The film will look at the life of the Canadian singer, who rose to fame back in 2014 at the age of 15 with his track ‘Life of the Party’.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder will hit the streaming platform just days before the release of his fourth studio album Wonder.

Sharing the poster for the film to Instagram, Shawn wrote: “Been working on this documentary for so long & am so excited to finally share it with you all #InWonder Nov 23rd on @netflixfilm ??????”

The documentary will air on Netflix on November 23, and fans are already sharing their excitement on Twitter.