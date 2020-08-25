The Powerpuff Girls are getting a modern-day reboot.

The cartoon is about to get a live-action reboot which is set to be grittier with a darker edge.

The Cartoon Network series originally launched in 1998 and is being redeveloped by the makers of Riverdale.

The original “Powerpuff Girls” was created by Craig McCracken. In that series, Professor Utonium accidentally created the elementary school aged super team of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup by combining sugar, spice, and everything nice with the mysterious Chemical X.

The show ran for six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005. “The Powerpuff Girls Movie” was released in 2002.