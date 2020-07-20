Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly had a second baby.

Jessica gave birth to a baby boy last week, after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

The pair already have a 5-year-old son together.

Jessica’s mother Kimberly has been staying with her and and their new grandchild.

The couple have been staying at their home in Montana since March.

It comes just eight months after Justin was photographed holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright, prompting an apology from the singer.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he said.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my co-star.”