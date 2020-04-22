Fans of The Hunger Games rejoice! Because a prequel is apparently in production.

The original series filmmaker is returning to lead the project which is based on the upcoming prequel novel called ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’.

The story will follow Donald Sutherland’s character Coriolanus Snow, a whole 64 years before the events of the first film which was released in 2012.

It will portray 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow – before he becomes the villainous President Snow, in the original film trilogy.

There’s no release date yet though unfortunately – and with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to affect production, fans could be waiting a while for their next cinematic journey to Panem.