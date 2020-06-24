‘Classic Drive-In Cinemas’ is bringing four films to Co.Wexford this weekend.

The screen comes to Bunclody AFC this Saturday and Sunday – June 27th and 28th, with ‘Grease’ and ‘Forrest Gump’ among the films being shown.

Speaking to Beat news, Organiser Phillip Harrison says that it’s a safe way of getting the cinema experience while abiding by the public health measures.

He said: “You arrive in your car and you stay in the car so it’s really ideal for the current restrictions that are in place.

“It is in co-operation with the government guidelines that are out there in terms of Covid-19.”

For anyone who might have only seen a drive-in cinema in the movies, Phillip explains how it works:

“You park up and tune in- there’s a frequency that people tune into and they get the audio from the movie through the car.

“Technically you could say it’s a completely silent event – the noise only takes place within your car.”

For anyone who wants to come here’s Phillip explains what you need to know:

“On Saturday at 6pm we’re kicking off with ‘Anchorman’ and that’s followed by ‘Grease’ at 9pm. Then on Sunday we have ‘Pitch Perfect’ for the earlier show of 4pm and then ‘Forrest Gump’ at 7pm.

“Tickets are from €25 per car plus booking fee and are available from ticketweb.ie“